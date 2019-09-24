iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Plans $0.79 — Dividend

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7937 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA JKD traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.37. 18,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,155. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $171.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.04.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

