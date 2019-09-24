iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2371 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of JKE stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $147.58 and a 12 month high of $198.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.74 and its 200 day moving average is $189.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

