iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Plans $0.20 — Dividend

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2014 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:EUSA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.39. 23,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,384. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

