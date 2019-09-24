iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Announces $0.39 — Dividend

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

IWO stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.23. The company had a trading volume of 544,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,104. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.03 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

