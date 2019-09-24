iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) Declares — Dividend of $0.36

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3573 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a twelve month low of $905.35 and a twelve month high of $1,088.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.