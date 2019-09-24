iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Announces $0.63 — Dividend

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6296 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.81. The stock had a trading volume of 589,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,715. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.