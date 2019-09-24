ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) Plans — Dividend of $0.25

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2501 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a twelve month low of $530.00 and a twelve month high of $689.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.