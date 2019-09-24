iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.76

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7636 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of IYT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.67. 184,151 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.41.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

