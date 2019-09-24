iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Announces — Dividend of $0.16

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of BATS:DIVB traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 2,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.