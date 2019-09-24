iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, approximately 9,139 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHYG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

