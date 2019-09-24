iShares US Utilities ETF Announces — Dividend of $1.13 (NYSEARCA:IDU)

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.1326 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,270. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.78 and a 1-year high of $163.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.15.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.