Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Water Asset Management LLC

Water Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Itron makes up about 2.1% of Water Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Water Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Itron worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

ITRI traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,978,453.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,661 shares of company stock worth $5,126,439. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

