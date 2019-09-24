Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $247,554.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,661 shares of company stock worth $5,126,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,487,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,159,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

