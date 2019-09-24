Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue $0.24 — Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.