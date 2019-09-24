ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 143.78 ($1.88).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITV. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get ITV alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10). Also, insider Salman Amin acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,906.83).

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 126.40 ($1.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,862,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.