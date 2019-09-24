Jeffrey D. Lorenger Sells 10,183 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 300,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,397. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.13 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,883.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti set a $45.00 price objective on shares of HNI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.