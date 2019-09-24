Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,103,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

