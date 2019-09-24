JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 6.7%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €24.60 ($28.60) and last traded at €25.20 ($29.30), 102,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 188% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.00 ($31.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOST Werke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.20 ($54.88).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.19. The stock has a market cap of $379.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.56.

JOST Werke Company Profile (ETR:JST)

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

