JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59, 969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,000.

