JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Declares — Dividend of $0.16

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1637 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

BBCA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. 125,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,509. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.