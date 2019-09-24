JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.31

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3105 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:JPGE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.