JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Announces $0.17 — Dividend

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

JVAL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

