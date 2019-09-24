Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.54

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.54 and traded as high as $47.68. Konami shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

