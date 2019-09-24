Kontrol Energy (CNSX:KNR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Kontrol Energy Corp (CNSX:KNR) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64, 18,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $2.22 target price on shares of Kontrol Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Kontrol Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73.

About Kontrol Energy (CNSX:KNR)

Kontrol Energy Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada, North America, and internationally. It offers cogeneration or combined heat and power, and other mechanical equipment installation; smart energy management systems installation; energy retrofits, energy auditing, monitoring and verification, energy project assessment, and mechanical, electrical, and renewable design services; and GHG measurement and verification services, such as stack and continuous emission testing, power generation, due diligence, odour assessment and analytics, compliance consulting, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.