Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 2,809,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,064,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,639. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

