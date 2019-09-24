Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $103.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $101.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $407.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.39 million to $409.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.90 million, with estimates ranging from $418.60 million to $457.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $199,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,514.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,804,647. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

