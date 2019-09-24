Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -578.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.20. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,940.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sterling Capital Partners Iii sold 997,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $16,680,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007,698 shares of company stock worth $267,649,548 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $19,252,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

