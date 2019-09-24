LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) shares fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.00, 350,215 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 544,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $28,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $150,039.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,817.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,163 shares of company stock valued at $271,231. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 125.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 477,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 265,872 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 24.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 112,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 22.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,187 shares during the period.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

