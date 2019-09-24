Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.88. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

