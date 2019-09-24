Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.88. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.