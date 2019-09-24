LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7,515.00 and approximately $331.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

