Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.85 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, SouthXchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $103,527.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.02031354 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 644,216,582 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Exrates, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

