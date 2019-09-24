Litecred (LTCR) Achieves Market Cap of $17,634.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $17,634.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00902741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00214187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

