LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.73

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $13.86. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

