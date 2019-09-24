LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Trading 6.6% Higher

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29, 781,278 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 633,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith H. Hamilton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 16.2% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications in the second quarter worth about $70,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 60.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,337,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 505,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

