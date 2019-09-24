Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,160 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 3.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.77. 4,249,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.