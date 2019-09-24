Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Water Asset Management LLC

Water Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Masco comprises approximately 3.8% of Water Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Water Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Masco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 3,000,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,938. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

