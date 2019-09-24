McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Trading Up 10%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price was up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 675,134 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,566,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $365.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in McDermott International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,458,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 190,650 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 724,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 206,552 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in McDermott International by 1,145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after buying an additional 6,218,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

