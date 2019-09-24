MediShares Price Down 28.8% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $173,501.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00188485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.01037091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00086973 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

