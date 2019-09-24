Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $23.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Merus by 16.7% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 18,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,024. The firm has a market cap of $364.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.23. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

