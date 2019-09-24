Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Stock Price Down 4%

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX) shares were down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 43,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 75,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 target price on shares of Mexican Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mexican Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexican Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexican Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.