MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.52. MICT shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 4,240 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 724.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 2.08% of MICT worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

