Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.55

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.55 and last traded at $129.60, with a volume of 110060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.66.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,133,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after purchasing an additional 297,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

