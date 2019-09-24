MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,895.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,783,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 4,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,425. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

