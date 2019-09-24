Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 20.6%

Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME) shares traded down 20.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, 108,714 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 64,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Millennial ESports Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Millennial ESports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial ESports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.