Mixin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.35 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $187.87 or 0.02172895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $86.34 million and $17.35 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,585 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

