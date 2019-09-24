MNF Group (ASX:MNF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.19 ($3.68) and last traded at A$5.02 ($3.56), approximately 142,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.00 ($3.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81.

About MNF Group (ASX:MNF)

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

