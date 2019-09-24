Mod Resources (LON:MOD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Mod Resources Ltd (LON:MOD) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.26 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.26 ($0.29), 35,317 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Mod Resources in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Mod Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

Mod Resources Company Profile (LON:MOD)

MOD Resources Limited engages in the exploration of copper and silver in Botswana. It also explores for gold in New Zealand. The company owns a 70% interest in the T3 project, which includes 18 licenses covering an area of approximately 8,002 square kilometers located in the Kalahari Copper Belt; and a 100% interest in the Mahumo project consisting of 8 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 3,516 square kilometers located in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mod Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mod Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.