Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 11.10 (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MAB1 traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 570 ($7.45). The stock had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.19 million and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 570.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 581.22. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.49).

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £92,051.80 ($120,281.98). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.76 ($1,983.22). Insiders acquired a total of 919 shares of company stock worth $545,060 over the last three months.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

