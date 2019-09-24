Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 5.4%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price was down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.14, approximately 4,410,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,479,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $44,387,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,014,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $13,900,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.