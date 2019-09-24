NAGA Price Tops $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $143,582.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NAGA has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.25 or 0.05085454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,610,852 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.